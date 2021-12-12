Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WSL leaders Arsenal brush aside Leicester to stretch advantage at the top

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 9:22 pm
Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win over Leicester in the WSL (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the WSL after cruising to a routine 4-0 win over bottom club Leicester.

Jonas Eidevall’s side hit back from last week’s FA Cup final disappointment as early goals from Jordan Nobbs and Vivianne Miedema gave them a 2-0 lead.

Leicester defender Jemma Purfield was sent off shortly before the break, and two goals in quick succession from substitute Frida Maanum after the interval put the seal on a solid display from the Gunners.

Tottenham moved up to third place after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Walsall.

Villa captain Remi Allen lofted her side in front in the 18th minute but 10 minutes later Kyah Simon levelled from the penalty spot after Ria Percival was brought down.

Rachel Williams put Spurs in front in the second half and they held firm in the face of some late pressure from the hosts.

Spurs leapfrogged Brighton, whose 2-0 defeat to Manchester United gave the visitors their first league win since October 3.

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur – Barclays FA Women’s Super League – Chigwell Construction Stadium
Tottenham moved up to third after beating Aston Villa in the WSL (John Walton/PA)

United dominated and tested Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh several times before Hayley Ladd struck on the stroke of half-time.

The Wales international scored from close range and Norway midfielder Vilde Boe Risa doubled the lead after 69 minutes.

Boe Risa turned home Alessia Russo’s cross after 69 minutes as United ended a four-match winless run in the WSL and moved level on points with Brighton.

Boss Marc Skinner told the BBC: “It’s been coming. We were much more like a Manchester United team that we want to develop and progress to be.”

Ellen White ruined Darren Carter’s first game as interim Birmingham manager with a late winner in Manchester City’s 3-2 victory at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham twice led through Christie Murray’s penalty and captain Louise Quinn, with City’s Georgia Stanway striking a spectacular 25-yard effort in between.

Lauren Hemp’s header restored parity again before record England scorer White met Khadija Shaw’s ball in the final minute.

The win means City have now won back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

Everton and West Ham drew 1-1 after Zaneta Wyne had put the visitors ahead five minutes before the break.

The Hammers were good value for their lead and Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver prevented Lisa Evans from doubling the lead.

Toni Duggan equalised 14 minutes from time, the England international’s first league goal since rejoining from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

