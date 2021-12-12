Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Take it forward – Steven Gerrard determined to deliver on Aston Villa ambition

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 10:31 pm
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is confident the club can match his ambitions (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is confident the club can match his ambitions (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is confident the club can match his lofty ambitions after admitting his Anfield return had shown him the gap he has to close.

The 1-0 defeat by Liverpool, courtesy of a Mohamed Salah 67th-minute penalty, did not tell the full story as Gerrard’s side barely had a chance until the last 15 minutes.

He accepted he had to rein in his game plan to minimise the risk of them being one of the many teams who get hammered when they turn up at Anfield, but that only left him considering how he can turn his 12th-placed team into one which is challenging nearer the top of the table.

“Of course I want the players and people at the club to be as ambitious as myself,” said Gerrard, who suffered his second defeat in five matches since taking over from the sacked Dean Smith.

“I am not saying my ambitions are different to theirs, we have a lot of ambitious players at the club, a lot of ambitious coaches, the people above us: the board and the owners are ambitious.

“But what we won’t do is… we won’t settle for anything except trying to improve, trying to grow.

“It is obviously still really early days, but we have seen enough to believe that we can take this club forward, finish the season in a positive position and then obviously recruit and build and add to this.

“Take it forward. There is nothing wrong with being as ambitious as you can and I will never stop doing that.”

Gerrard accepts there are plenty of improvements to be made, particularly defensively where they have kept just one clean sheet in the last 10 matches.

However, he was encouraged by how they kept the Premier League’s top scorers at bay for over an hour.

“From a defensive point of view and how we defended our box and people really putting their bodies on the lines and maxing out for the team that was a real strong positive,” he added.

“I thought we contained Liverpool for a large part of this game and that is a real difficult task, but I believe we can still keep the ball better, I think we can stay on the ball for longer periods of time and hopefully as time goes by we can be more of a threat for more parts of the game.

“But you also have to appreciate and understand that Liverpool are arguably one of the strongest teams in Europe they have been together for a long time and they are really flying at the moment.

“We have to get the balance right of not being too harsh when City (to whom they lost 2-1 earlier this month) and Liverpool are just edging us out.

“Of course we don’t want to accept that and it still feels disappointing but the reality is we have to try and steal something from those games, while going toe to toe with the majority of the other teams around the league.”

