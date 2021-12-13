Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

On this day in 2006: Alan Curbishley returns to management with West Ham

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 6:01 am
Alan Curbishley was appointed West Ham manager in December 2006 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Alan Curbishley ended a seven-month exile from football when he was appointed West Ham manager on December 13, 2006.

The former Hammers midfielder, who spent five years at Upton Park during his playing career, was handed the reins two days after Alan Pardew had been shown the door following a 4-0 defeat at Bolton with the club sitting inside the Premier League relegation zone.

Curbishley, 49, had been out of work since ending his 15-year reign at Charlton, where he had taken charge of 729 games, and he admitted the opportunity handed to him by new chairman Eggert Magnusson had come out of the blue.

Alan Curbishley steered West Ham clear of relegation trouble at the end of the 2006-07 campaign
He said at the time: “I was sitting at home on Monday morning minding my own business, enjoying the break, then suddenly it all erupted.

“When I started to think about it and the potential, it was drawing me and something clicked.”

The new manager made an instant impact as Nigel Reo-Coker fired his side to a 1-0 home win over Manchester United in his first game at the helm.

However, they failed to win any of their next 11 league games and took only three points in the process before a run of seven victories in their last nine, including a final day 1-0 win at Old Trafford in which Carlos Tevez – whose presence at Upton Park was the subject of a prolonged legal battle – scored the decisive goal which kept them up.

Curbishley guided the club to a 10th-placed finish and the Carling Cup quarter-finals in his first full season in charge despite a rash of injuries, although he went into the new campaign under pressure and tendered his resignation after defenders Anton Ferdinand and George McCartney had been sold to Sunderland against his wishes.

He said in a statement: “The selection of players is critical to the job of the manager and I had an agreement with the club that I alone would determine the composition of the squad.

“However, the club continued to make significant player decisions without involving me. In the end, such a breach of trust and confidence meant that I had no option but to leave.”

