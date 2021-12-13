Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Erik Ten Tag next at Old Trafford if Ralf Rangnick fails

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 7:15 am
Erik ten Tag has emerged as an option to take over permanently at Old Trafford if Ralf Rangnick fails to make an impression (Adam Davy/PA)
Erik ten Tag has emerged as an option to take over permanently at Old Trafford if Ralf Rangnick fails to make an impression (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Ajax boss Erik Ten Tag has emerged as an option to take over permanently at Manchester United if Ralf Rangnick fails to make an impression, according to the Mirror. The paper says Ten Hag, 51, has admitted he wants a new challenge and it is thought the Red Devils are looking for someone who can bring the best out of under-performing players.

The Mail reports Arsenal will struggle to hold onto young forward Khayon Edwards. The 18-year-old is in the final year of his scholarship with the Gunners, for whom he has scored 14 times this season. The paper says Bundesliga clubs Hertha Berlin, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in Edwards.

Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz celebrates after he scores
Goals have been flowing for Ben Brereton Diaz at Blackburn (Richard Sellers/PA)

He has scored an impressive 17 goals in the Championship this term but the asking price for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz is reportedly just too much for Leeds. The Sun says the Whites have been put off by Rovers wanting £25million for the Chile international, with Spain’s Sevilla also interested in the 22-year-old.

The paper also reports Liverpool will sell defender Nat Phillips, but will not allow him to leave on loan to West Ham. The 24-year-old is being courted by the Irons as cover for the injured Angelo Ogbonna and the Reds will sign off on his departure – though only if it is permanent and the London club pay a £10m transfer fee.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Divock Origi: Italy’s Tuttomercato reports the Liverpool and Belgium striker, 26, is being targeted by AC Milan and Atalanta.

Divock Origi in action
Divock Origi could be heading to Italy (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Rodrygo: The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old Brazilian, but Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid do not plan to offload the forward.

Steve Cook: Newcastle have been priced out of a deal for Burnley defender James Tarkowski so will instead attempt to sign the 30-year-old from Bournemouth, according to the Sun.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal