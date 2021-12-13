Four Scottish Cup fourth-round ties rescheduled for live TV coverage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Four Scottish Cup fourth-round ties have been rescheduled for live television coverage.

Hibernian’s home match against League One high-fliers Cove Rangers will be screened by BBC Scotland at 7.45pm on Thursday, January 20.

Rangers’ tie with League Two side Stirling at Ibrox will take place at 7.45pm the following evening and will be shown live by Premier Sports.

Hearts’ trip to West of Scotland League team Auchinleck Talbot will take place at 12.30pm on Saturday, January 22 and will be beamed by BBC Scotland.

Celtic’s visit to League One outfit Alloa will kick off at 5.30pm the same day and will be aired by Premier Sports.

The 12 other matches all remain at 3pm on Saturday, January 22.