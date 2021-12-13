Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Clash with relegation rivals Watford has no extra significance, says Sean Dyche

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 3:23 pm
Sean Dyche’s Burnley host fellow strugglers Watford on Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Burnley boss Sean Dyche played down the significance of Wednesday’s clash with fellow strugglers Watford.

The Clarets sit in 18th place in the Premier League table, two points and one place behind their midweek opponents, and have the carrot of climbing out of the bottom three dangling in front of them.

“I still think it’s pretty early to be talking about these things,” said Dyche. “We’ve been down this situation before. There’s a lot of games to come, there’s a lot of football to be played.

“We’ve slowly but surely been getting back to where I think we can be, certainly with clean sheets and being tighter in games and draws. We’re well aware we’ve got to make those draws into wins.

“It’s not a road we want to be down, but we are where we are in the table, we know the challenge that’s in front of us. It is that case of the next one is the most important one regardless of who you’re playing because you need to pick up points wherever you can.”

Burnley have only lost one of their last six matches, but that was to Newcastle, one of the two teams below them, while four of the games have ended in draws.

They have also failed to score in their last three games, the most recent of which saw them battle to a goalless draw against West Ham on Sunday.

The Clarets are well versed in relegation battles, which Dyche believes will stand them in good stead.

He said: “It doesn’t guarantee you anything, but we’ve got an experience, we’ve got a group who are experienced. Most seasons are a challenge for us. We do know the market we’re in and how it operates.

“Now it’s all right knowing that, but you’ve still got to go out and perform. All it does is make you more game ready for it. So we’ve got to take that thinking and action because football doesn’t owe you anything.”

Burnley could again be without Maxwel Cornet, who has a thigh problem, while fellow forward Ashley Barnes remains sidelined with a similar injury.

Connor Roberts is recovering from a severe non-coronavirus-related infection that left him hospitalised, while Dale Stephens is out of isolation following a bout of Covid-19 but may be given more time to get back up to speed.

