Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Brighton working to contain coronavirus outbreak ahead of Wolves clash

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 3:42 pm
Graham Potter has confirmed “three or four” positive Covid cases at Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter has confirmed “three or four” positive Covid cases at Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter is battling a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Potter revealed there are “three or four” positive tests among his playing squad ahead of Wednesday night’s visit of Wolves.

“We’ve got a combination of injuries and a bit of Covid ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve got three or four, I would say, at the moment. And obviously that’s something we have to deal with, like everybody else.

“Now we’re just checking and making sure it’s at that number.”

Brighton’s match against Tottenham on Sunday was postponed after a number of positive cases in the Spurs camp, but the game with Wolves is not currently under threat.

“We have not spoken about that,” added Potter. “We are trying to monitor and make sure we are not playing games with guys who have Covid.

“We have to keep monitoring and testing, and make sure we can keep the number as low as possible.

“We have had tests today and we’ll make a decision as to whether we do another tomorrow. We just want to make sure it does not get too serious and more than three or four.

“We’re all in the same position. First and foremost is the health and safety of the players and everyone around. We do all we can to make sure that is right.

“We have seen players miss games with this and the trick is not to let it spread and become more serious.

“(Tottenham boss) Antonio Conte made a good point that you test one day and the next can be positive, so it’s about making sure guys are not going onto the pitch with positive Covid that you don’t know yet.”

Potter also confirmed that captain Lewis Dunk will be sidelined until January with a knee injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal