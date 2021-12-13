Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ilkay Gundogan fit to face Leeds despite back problem

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 3:42 pm
Ilkay Gundogan is fit for Manchester City’s clash with Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been passed fit for the champions’ home clash with Leeds on Tuesday.

The German was withdrawn early in the second half of Saturday’s victory over Wolves with a back complaint.

Ferran Torres, who is expected to be out until January with a broken metatarsal, is City’s only notable absentee.

There is no respite for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa with none of the players who missed Saturday’s narrow defeat at Chelsea available to return at the Etihad Stadium.

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford all missed the trip to Stamford Bridge with hamstring injuries they sustained in the previous week’s draw with Brentford.

Pascal Struijk, Robin Koch and Rodrigo are also still sidelined with Bielsa remaining coy on precisely how long each player is expected to remain unavailable.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Sterling, Silva, Mahrez, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood.

