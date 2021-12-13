Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patson Daka takes confidence from goal in Leicester’s win over Newcastle

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 5:37 pm
Patson Daka, front, celebrates his goal for Leicester in the 4-0 win over Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)
Patson Daka, front, celebrates his goal for Leicester in the 4-0 win over Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

Patson Daka believes marking his full home Premier League debut for Leicester with a goal and an assist was good for his confidence and the team.

The Zambia striker starred as he made his first full top-flight appearance at the King Power Stadium in the 4-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

And now the 23-year-old is itching to keep building on that breakthrough.

“Every player looks forward to starting, but it’s also about what the coach thinks about the tactics going into that game,” Daka told Leicester’s official club website.

“I think he believed I was the one he wanted to use. It’s not that I’m better than others, it’s the way he wanted to approach this game.

“I’m just thankful that I had my full debut here and to mark it with a goal and an assist was really brilliant for me, for my confidence and also for the team.”

Daka toasted his goal with a backflip celebration, with the former RB Salzburg forward admitting he has always been keen on acrobatics.

“It’s since I was a kid, I was doing it for fun,” said Daka.

“I was just doing it with my friends. Most of the time, I get lost in the moment when I’m celebrating.

“Whatever comes to my mind is what I end up doing. It’s not like I planned to do this, I just find myself doing it!”

Strugglers Newcastle wound up well beaten, failing to build on their 1-0 win over Burnley which had proved their belated first top-flight victory of a dispiriting campaign.

Striker Callum Wilson has called on Eddie Howe’s men to shake off a frustrating day, however, to stay focused on their relegation dogfight.

“We had a good result at the weekend and a first win of the season,” said Wilson on the club website.

“So to back that up like that is disappointing but we need to pick ourselves up again and go again.

“I think the scoreline flattered them. We were behind in the game but dominated spells with the ball and just couldn’t find that final pass.”

