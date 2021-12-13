Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes commits his county future to Durham for three more years

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 6:03 pm
Ben Stokes has signed a new contract with Durham (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ben Stokes has signed a new contract with Durham (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a three-year contract extension with Durham which commits him to the county until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Stokes’ appearances at the club where he first started his career, making his professional debut for them in 2009, have been increasingly fleeting due to his international and Indian Premier League duties.

But he was nevertheless thrilled to put pen to paper on a new deal for Durham, whose triumphs in the 2013 County Championship and the following year’s One-Day Cup owed much to Stokes’ contributions with bat and ball.

Ben Stokes is on England duty in Australia presently (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ben Stokes is on England duty in Australia presently (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“I am delighted to commit to a further three years with Durham,” he said. “I have had some fantastic memories playing for the club over the years and I look forward to experiencing more of this in the future.”

Stokes played a handful of games for the club last summer before aborting a comeback from surgery on a broken index finger because of lingering pain in his left hand and to focus on his mental wellbeing.

But he has recently returned to action for England as they look to regain the Ashes from Australia this winter and the news of him pledging his future to Durham has been welcomed by the club’s director of cricket Marcus North.

“We are extremely happy that Ben has agreed his future to Durham for a further three years,” North said. “Ben is one of the finest players in the world.

“While we may not see him as much as we would like his influence around the club remains huge. It’s fantastic to see Ben back fit and well following his time away from the game and now back playing for England in the Ashes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]