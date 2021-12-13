F1 finale fallout and Champions League draw chaos – Monday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 13.

Formula One

The race that everyone was talking about.

The grand finale to a season that had everything 🎉#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/WpjPhhoeQY — Formula 1 (@F1) December 13, 2021

Congratulations continued to come in for new world champion Max Verstappen.

Congratulations to @Max33Verstappen on winning his first F1 World Championship after a thrilling season of racing. 🏆🤝 https://t.co/CDVhbWXs2L — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 13, 2021

Then: Team mates 🤝 Now: First on the scene to congratulate the new champ 🤗#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/g0r6SE5MDw — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Pundit and former driver Karun Chandhok had his say on a controversial end to the season.

My thoughts on yesterday’s finish… Neither driver deserved to lose that title yesterday. Both have been outstanding this year but ultimately we must all congratulate @Max33Verstappen on his first World Championship 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/5mWHHy493M — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) December 13, 2021

George Russell prepared for his move to Mercedes.

It's hard to sum up just how much the last three years have meant to me. Working with these incredible people has given me a whole new appreciation for what dedication really means. No matter how tough things get, they never give up. I will carry that mentality with me always. pic.twitter.com/p3ZF8jA1B5 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 13, 2021

To every member of the @WilliamsRacing family, thank you for making me one of your own and for helping me grow as a driver, a teammate and a man. There is so much more greatness still to come for this team, and it will come soon, I know it. 💙 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 13, 2021

Memories to cherish 🥰 At our team photo, @GeorgeRussell63 was presented with his memorable Spa trophy and this incredible artwork by @TerryKneeshaw! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZBi2wdTnB0 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 13, 2021

Football

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 had to be remade.

What time is the 3rd round of the draw? 😂🍿 https://t.co/7vigGbYMKF — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) December 13, 2021

Cricket

Sam Curran has high hopes for 2022.

Had some good scan results last week, and healing is going well.. everyday is a step closer. 2022 will be a good year 🙏🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/fHdGkG8SGw — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) December 13, 2021

Boxing

Did Tyson Fury meet his match?

What a photobomb 😂@Tyson_Fury & @Usykaa shared a moment last night after his surprise performance. pic.twitter.com/vhDC1ELtlW — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 13, 2021

The start of a big week.

FIGHT WEEK!!! We close out 2021 with a huge night in Manchester this Saturday live on @daznboxing #ParkerChisora2 👊 pic.twitter.com/NbHjUhGePe — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 13, 2021

Basketball

What a block!