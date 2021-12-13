Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Artificial pitch will be in Celtic’s favour against Bodo/Glimt, says Carl Starfelt

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 6:45 pm
Carl Starfelt is looking forward to Celtic’s trip to Norway in February. (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Carl Starfelt is looking forward to Celtic’s trip to Norway in February. (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Carl Starfelt believes Bodo/Glimt’s artificial pitch can help Celtic progress through their Europa Conference League play-off tie in February.

Ange Postecoglou’s side face a trip to Europe’s most northerly top-flight team after being drawn against the Norwegian champions on Monday.

Bodo/Glimt, who play in the Arctic Circle, finished second in their Conference League group, a point behind a Roma side they defeated 6-1 at home and then drew 2-2 with in Italy.

Swedish defender Starfelt, who has a good grasp on Scandinavian football, believes playing on a plastic surface in February – while their opponents are still in pre-season – will be preferable to playing on grass at that time of year.

He told the Celtic website: “It’s a tough draw. I’ve some friends playing in the Norwegian league, so I’ve been following them and I know it’s a very good team that has done very good over the past two seasons.

“They like to play a bit like ourselves, with lots of possession and a very high press. They have a lot of energy and like attacking football, so it will be an interesting tie with both teams trying to dominate the ball.

“They’ve had some good games in Europe against Roma, so it will be a tough game.

“They have an artificial pitch, but I think that can suit us as in Scandinavia at that time of the year you play on either very bad grass or artificial, so I will take that option.”

Celtic finished third in their Europa League group but were heartened by taking nine points from a tough section that included Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros. Starfelt hopes they can capitalise on their chance of further European football in the new Conference League.

He said: “We’re very excited to go into the Conference League. It’s a new competition and you don’t know too much about it, but you can see from the teams left that it’s a big one.

“We’re looking forward to it and hopefully we can progress as far as possible.”

Bodo/Glimt midfielder Ulrik Saltnes is relishing the prospect of another big European occasion for his team in the new year.

He told TV2Sport in Norway: “It is a good draw for us. It’s a fun away game at a cool stadium, and another big club coming to Aspmyra (Stadion). It will be a wonderful experience. It will be another fun chapter in the Glimt story.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal