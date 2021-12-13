Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee manager James McPake reading nothing into Hibernian’s recent league form

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 7:11 pm
James McPake is hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Hibernian (Ian Rutherford/PA)
James McPake is hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Hibernian (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Dundee manager James McPake is reading nothing into Hibernian’s recent league form as he braces his team for a formidable test at Easter Road on Tuesday.

Hibs have won only one of their last 10 cinch Premiership matches, a run which played a part in the sacking of manager Jack Ross last week.

However, former Hibs captain McPake is mindful of the fact Ross County were on a run of 10 games without a victory before they arrived at Dens Park and thrashed Dundee 5-0 in October.

He expects the Edinburgh side to be a dangerous opponent as they try to pick up a confidence-boosting result ahead of their Premier Sports Cup final showdown with Celtic on Sunday.

McPake said: “We’d be foolish to look at their bad run because look at the run Ross County were on when they came down here and beat us.

“Hibs are a very good team. They’re on a bit of a poor run and they’ve lost their manager but they’re in a national cup final on Sunday. I don’t think they’ll be looking ahead to that. They’ll be fully focused on their game with us because they need points just as much as we do.

“Hibs are a massive football club and every time they play at home, their fans expect them to win. We know they’re a good side with good players. For me, they’re just on a bad run. It’s as simple as that.”

McPake, who played for Hibs in the 2012 Scottish Cup final against Hearts, does not expect the upcoming trip to Hampden to be a major distraction for Tuesday’s opponents, who are still under the interim management of David Gray.

He said: “The only difference Hibs have got this midweek is if they get a red card for violent conduct against us, come the weekend someone misses a cup final. I’ve been in that position at Hibs and played in a match the week before a Scottish Cup final and that’s the only thing in the back of your mind.

“Other than that, it’s just another league game for Hibs. The demands at Hibs are to win every game, and their players know that. We’ve done our homework on Hibs.

“We saw that there was some changes to their style of play at the weekend (against St Mirren) but our full focus is on what we can do. If we go down there and get it right, we believe we can come back with all three points.”

Dundee are without injured captain Charlie Adam as they bid to bounce back following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Ross County, in which they led twice.

McPake said: “We’ve got plenty here that can hurt teams but we’ve just got to get it right at the other end consistently. We gave up three goals at the weekend that we shouldn’t have but there were a lot of positives to take from the game.

“Saturday is forgotten about though. We need to go to Easter Road now and put on a performance if we want to come away with anything.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal