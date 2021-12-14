Burnley First Division title winner Jimmy Robson dies at the age of 82

An error occurred. Please try again.

Burnley great Jimmy Robson has died at the age of 82, the Premier League club have announced.

Robson, an inside forward, was part of the Clarets side that won the First Division title in 1960, while also being an FA Cup runner-up in 1962 after scoring in the final against Tottenham.

Robson scored 100 goals in 242 appearances for Burnley before spells with Blackpool, Barnsley and Bury.

We're saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Robson this morning. The Clarets legend won the First Division with Burnley in 1960 and made 242 appearances. The thoughts of everyone at Turf Moor are with Jimmy's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Eg9Tjd6Srx — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 14, 2021

Robson had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease – and is the seventh member of Burnley’s title-winning squad to die with the condition.

Burnley posted on social media: “We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Robson this morning.

“The Clarets legend won the First Division with Burnley in 1960 and made 242 appearances.

“The thoughts of everyone at Turf Moor are with Jimmy’s family and friends.”