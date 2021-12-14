Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Arsenal strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of captaincy over ‘disciplinary breach’

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 11:53 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 2:01 pm
Arsenal’s have taken the captaincy off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a disciplinary breach (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Arsenal’s have taken the captaincy off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a disciplinary breach (Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy and the forward will not be considered for selection against West Ham on Wednesday night.

Aubameyang was dropped for Saturday’s Premier League 3-0 win over Southampton for what manager Mikel Arteta said was a “disciplinary breach”, which reportedly concerned a late return from a trip abroad.

On Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Gabon forward Aubameyang would no longer wear the captain’s armband and also miss out against the Hammers.

“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United,” a statement from Arsenal read.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

It is not Aubameyang’s first transgression, having previously been benched for March’s north London derby against Tottenham after what was described as a breach of the club’s pre-match protocol.

Arteta, addressing the decision in a press conference ahead of the West Ham match, said: “It is a really a clear statement from the club. It is the decision we have made with the last incident we had with the player and this is where we stand.

“We had to make the decision, it is the right one to defend the interest of the football club.”

Arteta confirmed he had spoken with Aubameyang directly.

“It is a really unpleasant situation,” said the Arsenal boss, who nevertheless added that there had been no objections from Aubameyang’s team-mates.

“The players accepted the decision, they know because they have committed to it.

“We want to take our culture and how we want to represent the football club to a different level.”

On who might take the armband on a permanent basis, Arteta added: “It is not a moment to make a rash decision.

“The leadership group is really strong and we are going to continue like that, to make that group a little bit better, to educate them and get the right feedback.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]