Maxwel Cornet could miss out again as Burnley face fellow strugglers Watford

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 1:15 pm
Maxwel Cornet is a doubt for Burnley (Adam Davy/PA)
Maxwel Cornet is a doubt for Burnley (Adam Davy/PA)

Burnley could again be without Maxwel Cornet for Wednesday’s clash with fellow Premier League strugglers Watford.

The 25-year-old limped off with a thigh problem during the Clarets’ loss to Newcastle and sat out Sunday’s draw with West Ham, while fellow forward Ashley Barnes remains sidelined with a similar injury.

Connor Roberts is recovering from a severe non-coronavirus-related infection that left him hospitalised, while Dale Stephens is out of isolation following a bout of Covid-19 but may be given more time to get back up to speed.

Christian Kabasele has been ruled out of Watford’s trip to Turf Moor after sustaining a knock in training that will keep him out for a number of weeks.

However there is better news for Claudio Ranieri as Francisco Sierralta (hamstring) and Adam Masina (thigh) have returned to his squad and could feature.

Ismaila Sarr (knee), goalkeeper Ben Foster (hip), Nicolas Nkoulou, Peter Etebo (thigh) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle) all remain sidelined.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.

Watford provisional squad: Bachmann, Rose, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kiko, Louza, Cleverley, Sissoko, King, Joao Pedro, Dennis, Elliot, Ngakia, Sierralta, Masina, Morris, Gosling, Tufan, Kucka, Fletcher, Hernandez, Sema

