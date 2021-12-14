Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nigel Huddleston hopes Covid Plan B measures at grounds can reduce transmission

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 1:37 pm
Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has refused to rule out reducing capacities at sports venues (Fabio De Paola/PA)
Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has refused to rule out reducing capacities at sports venues (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston believes the Covid Plan B measures set to come into force in England on Wednesday are “proportionate” but refused to rule out reducing capacities  in future.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the Plan B measures last week, which include a requirement to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test to enter sports venues holding more than 10,000 people.

That step was taken after the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant of Covid-19, which it was feared had the potential to overwhelm the NHS if nothing was done to curb the spread.

Since then Johnson has warned in a televised address of a “tidal wave” of infections related to the new variant, leading to concerns that even more stringent measures would need to be implemented at sports venues.

Huddleston told the PA news agency on Tuesday: “What we are doing is focusing on the situation at the moment and that we’re carefully monitoring the situation.

“The Prime Minister said yesterday that we will have to deal with this Covid situation as the facts tell us, so I can’t rule anything out. But we need to deal with the situation as it is at the moment, and we believe the measures brought in place now are proportionate.”

Stadiums have been free to operate at full capacity since final Covid restrictions were lifted in July.

The introduction of the so-called vaccine passports has been criticised by members of Huddleston’s own party, with Conservative MP likening them to Nazi Germany.

Proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test will be required to enter sports venues holding over 10,000 people in England from Wednesday
Proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test will be required to enter sports venues holding over 10,000 people in England from Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Their value has also been questioned because of the existing vaccines’ limited effectiveness against the new variant, and uncertainty over to what extent vaccines reduce transmission.

Huddleston said: “What we’re trying to do with the measures in Plan B is reduce transmission and we do know that people being vaccinated and boosted and/or lateral flow testing can help with that.

“So the key message is get boosted, get vaccinated because you’re helping yourself and helping others and reducing the risk of transmission. We do believe they will help with what we’re trying to do.”

Huddleston said it was possible not every spectator would be checked on entry, saying local authorities could give clubs permission to use spot checks only where there were “pinch points” or sudden crowding.

“We recognise we need to be practical and sensible, so there could be occasions where it gets a bit overcrowded (and) those pinch points could occur, so we want that flexibility,” he said.

“But also many clubs have got experience already – many Premier League clubs voluntarily do Covid certification.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal