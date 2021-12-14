Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Lage looking at bigger picture ahead of Wolves’ trip to Brighton

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 2:59 pm
Bruno Lage said it would be a mistake to treat Wednesday’s trip to Brighton differently to other games (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wolves boss Bruno Lage is not interested in attaching a ‘must-win’ tag to Wednesday’s trip to Brighton as his side navigate a tough run of fixtures.

Wolves are coming off back-to-back games against Liverpool and Manchester City, and will face Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United over the festive period, so a trip south to face a Brighton side without a victory since September looks like a key opportunity to pick up what would be a first win in five.

But Lage said it would be a mistake to treat the match differently to any other.

“I don’t put levels on the games,” Lage said. “Every game is important. In the Premier League, every game is an opportunity to take points.

“Brighton are playing very well. They have good players and an experienced manager.”

Brighton have drawn eight of their last 10 in the Premier League, losing the other two. Like Wolves, they have struggled to find the net, with only 14 goals in 15 league matches, two more than Lage’s side.

“I think we’ll have a good game,” Lage said. “Both teams try to play well…Brighton, every time, they try to play football. Both managers want that.

“Both teams can score goals. Every time I talk to my players we ask those questions. Eighty per cent of our work is in the offensive way. I don’t spend too much time on the way we want to defend.

“We prepare for the game thinking about how we can win and get the goals.”

Lage will need to think of some different ideas on Wednesday night as striker Raul Jimenez serves a one-game suspension following his needless red card at Manchester City on Saturday.

“Raul is for sure a top player and different to the other strikers,” Lage said. “The most important thing is that we try to find the best 11 players for the game.

“(At Manchester City) we changed, so we played with two midfielders and two strikers to give Adama (Traore) a different (game). That’s the thing – to understand our players and how we can create problems for our opponents.

“We don’t change our way to play but we can change a little bit the positions of some of the players. They will give different things to Raul.”

Wolves have one of the few fully-vaccinated squads in the Premier League after a program was put in place by the club’s medical staff prior to Lage’s arrival in June, and moves are now under way to get the players their booster jabs as soon as possible.

There are growing concerns the spread of the Omicron variant could cause major disruption to the season.

Tuesday’s fixture between Brentford and Manchester United went the same way as Brighton’s scheduled match against Tottenham at the weekend in being postponed, and the Premier League on Monday revealed there had been 42 positive tests among players and staff across the league last week.

But though the situation seems to be getting worse, Lage is confident the show will go on.

“I don’t believe we will go back to the time without our fans in the stadium and a long period without play,” he said.

“If there is any problems we will continue without those games, but we cannot stop like we stopped last season.

“It’s a concern but we don’t have time to think about it. What I want and what I think everyone wants is for right and fair decisions every time.”

