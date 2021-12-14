Palace remain without vice-captain James McArthur for the visit of Southampton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Crystal Palace will remain without vice-captain James McArthur for Wednesday’s visit of Southampton in the Premier League.

The Scottish midfielder is still absent with a hamstring injury while full-back Nathan Ferguson is building up his fitness after close to two years since his last competitive appearance.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira will be boosted by the return of Joachim Andersen after a hamstring injury and captain Luka Milivojevic has also recovered from the knock which sidelined him for the win against Everton on Sunday.

Southampton are assessing Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja after each came off in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal because of injury, while fellow forward Che Adams, who missed the game due to a knock, has been ruled out of the trip to Selhurst Park.

With Alex McCarthy also still sidelined and Fraser Forster looking likely to be, Willy Caballero is set to play in goal again.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is hopeful Tino Livramento (muscle issue) will be fit to feature, and has Oriel Romeu and Mohammed Salisu available again after one-game suspensions.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Andersen, Riedewald, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

Southampton provisional squad: Caballero, Lewis, Walker-Peters, Lycano, Stephens, Perraud, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Long, A Armstrong, Broja, Walcott