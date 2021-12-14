Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sit out Arsenal’s home clash with West Ham

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 4:25 pm
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy (Nick Potts/PA)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy (Nick Potts/PA)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sit out Arsenal’s Premier League match against West Ham following internal club disciplinary action.

Forward Aubameyang was dropped ahead of Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Southampton, reportedly over a late return from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother, and has since been stripped of the captaincy.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno continues to be assessed over a groin problem, so Arthur Okonkwo could again be on the bench. Defender Sead Kolasinac (ankle) is stepping up his own recovery.

West Ham are hopeful Aaron Cresswell will be in contention following a lower back injury.

Cresswell has missed the draws against Brighton and Burnley, either side of the win against Chelsea, but boss David Moyes is optimistic the left-back will make the trip to north London.

Defenders Kurt Zouma (thigh), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Ben Johnson (thigh) and Ryan Fredericks (groin) all remain sidelined.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Okonkwo, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Pepe, Nketiah.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins, Alese, Ashby, Baptiste.

