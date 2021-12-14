Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lateral flow tests to enter training grounds as top flight tightens Covid rules

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 4:29 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 7:59 pm
Players and staff will need to provide a negative lateral flow test each time they wish to enter Premier League training grounds such as Manchester City’s Etihad Campus (Nigel French/PA)
Players and staff will need to provide a negative lateral flow test each time they wish to enter Premier League training grounds such as Manchester City's Etihad Campus (Nigel French/PA)

Premier League players and staff must take a lateral flow test every time they want to enter their club’s training ground as the competition steps up its efforts to combat the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Top-flight clubs have agreed stricter measures in a week when two Premier League matches – Tottenham v Brighton on Sunday and Brentford v Manchester United on Tuesday – have been postponed due to positive Covid cases.

The PA news agency understands anyone wishing to enter a Premier League training ground will be required to take a lateral flow test outside, while twice-weekly PCR testing is also being introduced.

The decision on increased testing was taken at a clubs’ shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, and will sit alongside existing emergency measures around face coverings, limiting time in the treatment room and observing social distancing which were reintroduced last week.

The moves come as the highly transmissible Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain of coronavirus in the UK.

The league announced on Monday there had been 42 positive Covid cases among Premier League players and staff last week – the most it had recorded in any previous seven-day period.

With the season about to enter the busy festive programme, clubs are desperate to avoid a raft of postponements which would create a backlog later in the campaign and could impact upon the integrity of the competition.

Widespread postponements could also leave the league open to demands for rebates from broadcast partners, which had to be paid when the 2019-20 season was suspended at the start of the pandemic.

At their meeting the league’s clubs discussed the Covid Plan B measures, which will come into force in England on Wednesday after they passed a Commons vote on Tuesday evening.

The measures require spectators to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative lateral flow test in order to enter venues holding more than 10,000 people.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said on Tuesday the measures were “proportionate” to the situation the country faced at this moment, but refused to rule out even stricter measures such as forcing clubs to reduce capacity at matches.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston believes the Covid Plan B measures related to sport are proportionate
Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston believes the Covid Plan B measures related to sport are proportionate (Nick Potts/PA)

“What we are doing is focusing on the situation at the moment and that we’re carefully monitoring the situation,” he said.

“The Prime Minister said yesterday that we will have to deal with this Covid situation as the facts tell us, so I can’t rule anything out. But we need to deal with the situation as it is at the moment and we believe the measures brought in place now are proportionate.”

Stadiums have been free to operate at full capacity since final Covid restrictions were lifted in July.

