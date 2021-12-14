Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst to select from same pool of players for Saints visit

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 4:31 pm
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has suffered an injury setback. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will select from the same group of players for the visit of St Johnstone that he had at his disposal for Sunday’s win at Hearts.

Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack have both suffered injury setbacks and are unlikely to be available before the winter break.

Leon Balogun (knock), Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) are also still sidelined.

St Johnstone will be without midfielder David Wotherspoon, who has just learned that his season is over after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

New signing Jacob Butterfield is poised to go straight into the team, with fellow midfielders Murray Davidson and Cammy MacPherson both out injured.

Stevie May is available after injury, but on-loan winger Glenn Middleton – who returned from his own recent lay-off against Aberdeen at the weekend – is ineligible to face his parent club.

