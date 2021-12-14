Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Claudio Ranieri wants Watford players to be ‘ice men’ in battle for survival

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 4:41 pm
Claudio Ranieri has urged his team to become “ice men” at Turf Moor (Tess Derry/PA)
Claudio Ranieri has urged his team to become “ice men” at Turf Moor (Tess Derry/PA)

Claudio Ranieri says his Watford players must transform into “ice men” this winter if they are to win their fight for Premier League survival.

The Hornets head into Wednesday night’s clash with Burnley at Turf Moor reeling from four straight top-flight defeats including Friday night’s shattering late loss to Brentford.

And Ranieri wants his players to recover their nerve as they head to face a side who sit directly below them in 18th place in the table.

Referencing his side’s 2-1 loss in west London, Ranieri said: “I think we played well and created chances but in the end they were desperate to win and in that moment we have to be ice men on the pitch.

“I don’t think we were nervous, but we were not too much focused. We must be more calm and reflective.

“In every match you have to fight to try to win but you have to be intelligent and when you can’t win you have to make sure you can’t lose.”

Ranieri has received a blow with the news that defender Christian Kabasele has been ruled out for a number of weeks after sustaining a knock in training.

However there is better news for Ranieri as Francisco Sierralta and Adam Masina have returned to his squad following hamstring and thigh injuries respectively, and could feature.

Ranieri is expecting a tough fight against the Clarets, a team he admires for their fighting qualities, and acknowledged the importance of game against a team likely to be one of their rivals in the race to avoid the drop.

“Our approach is always the same and we won’t change our philosophy,” added Ranieri. “I know it will be a very fantastic battle, because this is a team that fights in every situation until the whistle.

“We have our philosophy and Burnley have theirs. We know very well what Burnley will do and we are working to try to create our chances to score goals and to save our goal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal