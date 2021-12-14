Verstappen returns to work and Hearn meets Usyk – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association December 14, 2021, 6:03 pm Max Verstappen, Eddie Hearn and Oleksandr Usyk (Peter Byrne/Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 14. Football Cristiano Ronaldo trained. Zlatan met Pope Francis. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) Harvey Barnes used his head. Morning stretch @harveybarnes97 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6M7VoxzZMi— James Maddison (@Madders10) December 14, 2021 Ian Wright was not happy with the news that Arsenal had stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy. https://t.co/AZ10nhHrIo pic.twitter.com/k69hdjH1lF— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 14, 2021 FIFA and Ajax turned the clock back. 🔙3⃣5⃣ years ago today @AFCAjax handed a promising youngster his debut.🇳🇱 Dennis Bergkamp went on to make quite the name for himself.#OTD | @OnsOranje | @Arsenalpic.twitter.com/VUR2Ugi3mD— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 14, 2021 The beginning of it all… 💝#OnThisDay in 𝟭𝟵𝟴𝟲, Dennis Bergkamp made his professional debut. pic.twitter.com/wAN4aXdr6e— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 14, 2021 Happy 42nd birthday Michael Owen. 🏴 Goalscorer at both the 2002 and 1998 #WorldCups, including a hugely memorable solo effort in Saint-Etienne ⚽️🥅🥳 It's time to wish Michael Owen a very happy birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/moXrEc55zy— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2021 Olympics What an invitation! 26/07/2024 – Are you ready for this?On the River Seine, the most spectacular & accessible Opening Ceremony in Olympic history. Open to all, open to you!Sur la Seine, la plus grande cérémonie d'ouverture des Jeux Olympiques. Ouverte à tous, ouverte à vous !#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/5th1CEeZAe— Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) December 13, 2021 Formula One New world champion Max Verstappen was back at work already. A golden touch for our Dutch World Champion as he gets back behind the wheel for some testing 🙌 #SimplyLovely 🏆 @pumamotorsport 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3J6gQr7yyz— Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) December 14, 2021 No rest 💪World champion @Max33Verstappen is back in the car at Abu Dhabi today, testing the new Pirelli 18-inch tyre#F1Testing #F1 pic.twitter.com/JITNzAYi6z— Formula 1 (@F1) December 14, 2021 And still had time to post these photos with dad Jos. How it started ↔️ how it’s goingTook a few days to let what happened last Sunday sink in. Thank you to everyone for all your support and kind messages 🙏 pic.twitter.com/i2kplMU4NY— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 14, 2021 Lance Stroll had cake. Are you really celebrating your 100th #F1 Grand Prix start if you don't have cake? 💚 #LS100 pic.twitter.com/sB7ZZ0EjG9— Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 14, 2021 Boxing Eddie Hearn met Oleksandr Usyk. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Eddie Hearn (@eddiehearn) Cricket Stuart Broad looked on. Rugby Union Sam Burgess celebrated his 33rd birthday. 33 years ago Sammy B was born AND 12 years ago today he officially became a Rabbitohs ‼️🎂✍️🐰#GoRabbitohs ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/m8PWzjed9a— South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) December 13, 2021 Skating Elise Christie called it a day. I’ve been putting this off.I will have a lot to say and I know a lot of people with have a lot of questions… but for now it’s time to announce my retirement from short track speed skating. pic.twitter.com/70u9g3Wnqv— Elise christie (@Elise_Christie) December 14, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ashes fever and Ian Poulter gets in Christmas spirit – Tuesday’s sporting social Rice Rice Baby and Marler burns Haskell – Wednesday’s sporting social Lee ready for I’m a Celeb and Bellingham finds a fan – Tuesday’s sporting social Zlatan’s film and Mount’s dental issue – Wednesday’s sporting social