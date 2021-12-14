Verstappen returns to work and Hearn meets Usyk – Tuesday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 14.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo trained.

Zlatan met Pope Francis.

Harvey Barnes used his head.

Ian Wright was not happy with the news that Arsenal had stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy.

FIFA and Ajax turned the clock back.

🔙3⃣5⃣ years ago today @AFCAjax handed a promising youngster his debut. 🇳🇱 Dennis Bergkamp went on to make quite the name for himself.#OTD | @OnsOranje | @Arsenalpic.twitter.com/VUR2Ugi3mD — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 14, 2021

The beginning of it all… 💝#OnThisDay in 𝟭𝟵𝟴𝟲, Dennis Bergkamp made his professional debut. pic.twitter.com/wAN4aXdr6e — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 14, 2021

Happy 42nd birthday Michael Owen.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Goalscorer at both the 2002 and 1998 #WorldCups, including a hugely memorable solo effort in Saint-Etienne ⚽️🥅 🥳 It's time to wish Michael Owen a very happy birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/moXrEc55zy — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2021

Olympics

What an invitation!

26/07/2024 – Are you ready for this? On the River Seine, the most spectacular & accessible Opening Ceremony in Olympic history. Open to all, open to you! Sur la Seine, la plus grande cérémonie d'ouverture des Jeux Olympiques. Ouverte à tous, ouverte à vous !#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/5th1CEeZAe — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) December 13, 2021

Formula One

New world champion Max Verstappen was back at work already.

A golden touch for our Dutch World Champion as he gets back behind the wheel for some testing 🙌 #SimplyLovely 🏆 @pumamotorsport 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3J6gQr7yyz — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) December 14, 2021

No rest 💪 World champion @Max33Verstappen is back in the car at Abu Dhabi today, testing the new Pirelli 18-inch tyre#F1Testing #F1 pic.twitter.com/JITNzAYi6z — Formula 1 (@F1) December 14, 2021

And still had time to post these photos with dad Jos.

How it started ↔️ how it’s going Took a few days to let what happened last Sunday sink in. Thank you to everyone for all your support and kind messages 🙏 pic.twitter.com/i2kplMU4NY — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 14, 2021

Lance Stroll had cake.

Are you really celebrating your 100th #F1 Grand Prix start if you don't have cake? 💚 #LS100 pic.twitter.com/sB7ZZ0EjG9 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 14, 2021

Boxing

Eddie Hearn met Oleksandr Usyk.

Cricket

Stuart Broad looked on.

Rugby Union

Sam Burgess celebrated his 33rd birthday.

33 years ago Sammy B was born AND 12 years ago today he officially became a Rabbitohs ‼️🎂✍️🐰#GoRabbitohs ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/m8PWzjed9a — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) December 13, 2021

Skating

Elise Christie called it a day.