Connor Randall a doubt for Ross County’s game with Celtic

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 6:17 pm
Ross County’s Connor Randall has had a bug (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay will assess Connor Randall on the day of the match against Celtic to check if he has shaken off a sickness bug.

The 26-year-old defender went off early in the 3-2 win over Dundee at the weekend after vomiting on the pitch.

Alex Iacovitti is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Celtic’s attacking options have diminished further ahead of their trip to Dingwall.

James Forrest is out and Mikey Johnston is a doubt. Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti, Jota (all hamstring), Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) were already missing.

Defender Christopher Jullien (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

