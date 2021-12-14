Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Another clean sheet for Solihull in goalless draw with Eastleigh

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 10:05 pm
Neal Ardley’s Solihull are sixth in the National League table after drawing at Eastleigh (Martin Rickett/PA)
Neal Ardley's Solihull are sixth in the National League table after drawing at Eastleigh (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solihull could not extend their winning run but registered a fourth successive clean sheet as they drew 0-0 with Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

Neal Ardley’s Moors, looking to add to victories in each of their last three National League outings, went close to breaking the deadlock in the 78th minute when Joe Sbarra’s effort deflected just wide.

Seven minutes later, it was Eastleigh nearly grabbing the lead as Jordan Cranston made a goalline clearance to deny Ryan Hill, and Christian Maghoma then headed wide for the hosts.

Hill was subsequently thwarted again in stoppage time by a good save from Ryan Boot.

Solihull move up a place to sixth in the table, while Ben Strevens’ Eastleigh rise two to 13th.

