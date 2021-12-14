Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halifax move second with win over King’s Lynn

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 10:07 pm
Matty Warburton scored as Halifax moved into second (Mike Egerton/PA)
Halifax moved into second place in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 victory over struggling King’s Lynn.

A fourth victory in five matches was secured courtesy of second-half goals from Matty Warburton and Jack Vale as the hosts moved level on points with leaders Chesterfield, who have a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Second-bottom King’s Lynn, who secured their first win at the weekend to end a run of eight successive defeats, remain without an away victory since October 2.

Despite dominating the first half Halifax went in at the break goalless with the best two chances falling to Munashe Sundire, who glanced one header just wide and had another shot saved by the feet of goalkeeper Paul Jones.

The pressure continued early in the second half with Warburton’s volley beating Jones but being blocked on the line.

However, the 29-year-old made it back-to-back goalscoring games with a low shot to beat Jones after 63 minutes, with on-loan Blackburn striker Vale capitalising on a back-pass to add the second in added time.

