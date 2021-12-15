Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen pledge ‘full support’ to Funso Ojo following charge

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 10:53 am
Funso Ojo (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a supporter following his team’s 1-0 defeat at Dundee United last month.

The alleged incident involves a corporate hospitality guest who gained access to a restricted area of the stadium after the match on November 20.

Aberdeen have pledged their “full support” to the 30-year-old Belgian.

A Dons statement read: “The club is aware of the latest developments regarding an incident involving our player, Funso Ojo, and a corporate hospitality guest who gained unauthorised access to what is designated as a secure and restricted area of Tannadice Park after our match against Dundee United on Saturday November 20.

“Frustratingly, we are not able to provide any further detail on the incident as this is now a matter for the Procurator Fiscal.

“The club is, however, offering its full support to Funso, who has fallen victim to circumstances not of his making.”

Ojo was sent off in the first half of the same match at Tannadice for a separate incident involving a supporter when the midfielder’s momentum took him into the advertising boards at the front of the Eddie Thompson Stand.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a minor assault which took place inside Tannadice Park, Dundee, around 5pm on Saturday November 20 2021.

“He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

