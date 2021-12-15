Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bath appoint Johann Van Graan as head coach from next season

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 12:29 pm
Johann van Graan
Johann van Graan

Bath have announced the appointment of South African Johann Van Graan as head coach on a long-term contract from next season.

Van Graan’s departure from his current position as Munster boss at the end of this season was confirmed by the Irish province on Tuesday.

Bath are currently bottom of the Gallagher Premiership following nine successive defeats, while they opened their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a 45-20 loss against Leinster last weekend.

Bath said that Neal Hatley will continue as head coach through to the end of this season, leading a group that includes newly-appointed defence specialist Brent Janse Van Rensburg.

In a statement, Bath added: “Van Graan will be able to draw on significant expertise from the current coaching group. Specific roles and responsibilities will be communicated in due course.”

Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper said: “Johann is a phenomenal coach with a proven track record of developing teams to be successful on the pitch.

“He has experienced winning rugby environments at the very highest level of the game and knows exactly what it takes.

Bath v Clermont Auvergne – Champions Cup – The Recreation Ground
Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper (Ashley Western/PA)

“We have an outstanding and committed group of players and staff here at the club. Johann’s experience will add significantly to this.”

Bath chief executive Tarquin McDonald added: “We have huge ambition at Bath. Johann is a world-class coach who will play a fundamental role in our future success.

“He will hold full responsibility for our game, focused on delivering winning performances. I am delighted to announce this appointment.”

Van Graan worked as South Africa forwards coach and played a key coaching role with the Pretoria-based Bulls, winning three Super Rugby titles before joining Munster four years ago.

“I am hugely excited for the opportunity to join Bath for the 2022-23 season. I see huge potential in this club, the players, coaches and staff,” he said.

“I am coming to Bath to work with everyone, and to achieve great success with everyone at the club.

“This is an exciting next step for me as a coach, and for my family in moving to a proud club and a true rugby city.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal