Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Roberto Firmino returns to Liverpool’s squad for Newcastle clash

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 3:47 pm
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino returns to the squad after a six-week absence (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino returns to the squad after a six-week absence (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino returns to the squad to face Newcastle after six weeks out with a hamstring problem.

The Brazil international missed eight matches but having returned to training last week he is now fully fit. Fellow forward Diogo Jota returns after a knock but Divock Origi is set to sit out a second successive match with a knee injury.

Midfielder Curtis Jones is also back in training after an eye injury sidelined him at the end of October but he is likely to require a few more days to be in contention.

Newcastle will be without Federico Fernandez at Anfield after the defender sustained a thigh injury which could rule him out of the festive period.

Defender Paul Dummett remains out with a calf injury, though boss Eddie Howe hopes he will be back soon.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff will return to the matchday squad, having been left out at Leicester on Sunday.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal