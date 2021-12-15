Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu miss out for Leicester against Tottenham

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 3:59 pm
Jonny Evans has a hamstring issue (Carmelo Imbesi/PA)
Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu are added to Leicester’s growing list of absentees ahead of their home game against Tottenham.

Both central defenders are nursing hamstring problems following the victory over Newcastle and will miss out on Thursday night. However, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful they will both be back in contention for the trip to Everton on Sunday.

Seven other players remain unavailable due to illness and Covid-related issues, including Jannik Vestergaard, Hamza Choudhury, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez and Ademola Lookman, although Daniel Amartey will be back in the squad after his recent absence.

Tottenham will play for the first time in 11 days after their Covid outbreak which struck down nine players.

Some are back in training and could be on the bench at the King Power Stadium, though no names have been given.

Defender Cristian Romero (hamstring) is the only injury absentee with Antonio Conte confirming midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has recovered fitness.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Castagne, Thomas, Bertrand, Nelson, Amartey, Ndidi, Daley-Campbell, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Tielemans, Marcal-Madivadua, Vardy, Daka.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Austin, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son.

