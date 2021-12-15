Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reading’s clash with Luton and Millwall’s game with Preston called off

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 5:43 pm
Reading’s game against Luton is one of three Championship matches to be called off this weekend (Simon Galloway/PA)
Reading's game against Luton is one of three Championship matches to be called off this weekend (Simon Galloway/PA)

Reading’s Sky Bet Championship match at home to Luton on Saturday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak, along with Millwall’s game against Preston.

After QPR’s visit to Swansea was also postponed, Reading said there had been a “significant number” of positive PCR tests among both the first-team squad and under-23s.

A statement on the Reading website said: “The club informed the EFL this morning that, following the return of a significant number of positive PCR tests within our first team and under-23 squads, we are unable to field a team capable of fulfilling the fixture on Saturday.

“In light of the increased rate of transmissions from the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the EFL will review the circumstances surrounding the postponement and work with affected clubs to assist them throughout this challenging period.

“A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

Later on Wednesday, Millwall announced the visit of Preston had also been postponed because of “a significant number” of positive Covid cases within the playing squad and support staff.

The club statement added: “At present, only a minority of those who have returned positive test results are experiencing any sort of symptoms and they are very mild at worst.

“The decision to postpone has been made following extensive dialogue with the EFL, Public Health England and the club’s safety advisory group.”

Following the announcement, the EFL said it would “review the circumstances surrounding the postponement and work with affected clubs to assist them throughout this challenging period”.

A rearranged date for the game will be confirmed in due course.

