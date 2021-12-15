Mark Cooper liked what he saw from Barrow in the first half of their FA Cup win

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mark Cooper described Barrow’s first-half football as “incredible” as two goals in nine minutes set up the League Two side’s 2-0 win over disappointing Ipswich.

The Bluebirds blew their visitors away in the opening period with goals from Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts to earn a third round tie at Sky Bet Championship Barnsley next month.

League One Ipswich, still searching for a full-time replacement for sacked boss, Paul Cook, improved in the second half but the Cumbrians finished comfortable winners.

Proud Cooper said: “I thought we played fantastically well in the first half and took it to another level.

“We dominated and didn’t give them any time to settle. The football was incredible and that’s how we try and play.

“Let’s have it right, they had four forwards on the pitch at the end who would be in any League One team.

“They had real firepower for this level and for us to keep a clean sheet is credit to the keeper (Paul Farman) and the whole team.

“I thought 2-0 flattered them. In the second half, we knew there would be a reaction because Ipswich is a big football club.

“They made two substitutions, changed their shape and stuck it on us. They turned it into a fight and we had to defend a lot of aerial balls.

“But we stood up to it and kept another clean sheet. There were a couple of skirmishes and the keeper made a couple of saves but apart from that we were comfortable.

“I never felt in danger as much as they were putting the ball in the box. We were disciplined and determined.”

The result was a major disappointment for interim Tractor Boys manager John McGreal.

“It was a poor first half,” he agreed. “So, we had to tweak and change it for the second.

“We needed to get among the opposition. And when we did that things started to happen.

“We gave opportunities to players who haven’t been playing and you could see the inconsistency from half to half.

“It’s criminal some of the performances we have been turning in for the fans.

“But the main thing is we came away from the second half with a little bit of pride.

“I am a positive person but it’s plain to see we are seeing the inconsistencies over 90 minutes. It’s back to the drawing board and back to the training pitch.”