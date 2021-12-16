Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tyson Fury choosing Florida over Salford as he repeats SPOTY snub

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 8:11 am Updated: December 16, 2021, 8:13 am
Tyson Gury has once again dismissed the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyson Gury has once again dismissed the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tyson Fury is not willing to contribute to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards on Sunday.

World heavyweight champion Fury was named on the six-person shortlist earlier this week despite having previously threatened legal action if he was included.

Emma Raducanu, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Sarah Storey are the other athletes in contention for the Award, which will be presented in front of a drastically-reduced audience in Salford on Sunday.

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II – MGM Grand
Tyson Fury completed his epic trilogy win over Deontay Wilder in 2021 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fury, who is currently in Florida, told the Daily Mail: “The BBC would never let me win even if I knocked out King Kong.

“I will be relaxed in the Florida sunshine while the BBC get on with their SPOTY in winter. Even if they did want to give me another Special Award, which they did once, I won’t be making another speech for them.”

Fury finished fourth in 2015, despite a petition calling for his removal from the shortlist after comments he made linking homosexuality with paedophilia surfaced, and was also shortlisted last year.

His 2021 nomination comes on the back of a second crushing defeat of Deontay Wilder, which ended their trilogy of title fights.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]