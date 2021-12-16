AFC Wimbledon waiting on Daniel Csoka ahead of Portsmouth clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

AFC Wimbledon are waiting for an update on defender Daniel Csoka ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Portsmouth.

Csoka missed the 2-2 draw with Wycombe last Saturday because of illness and could recover in time for the Plough Lane showdown.

Henry Lawrence deputised at left-back in his absence with Nesta Guinness-Walker moving to the centre of defence in a formation that will continue if Csoka fails to recover.

The Dons are unbeaten in four league matches.

Portsmouth have been hit hard by illness recently but have so far avoided an outbreak of Covid-19 and are implementing extra measures to help prevent any cases arising.

Michael Jacobs was an unused substitute for the 2-0 victory over Morecambe and fellow midfielder Joe Morrell missed the game entirely as they struggled with a bug.

Defender Clark Robertson is unlikely to return until the end of the month because of a hip problem.

Louis Thompson, Lee Brown, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Paul Downing and Jayden Reid remain in the treatment room.