Ipswich set for another shake-up as John McGreal targets Sunderland scalp

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ipswich interim boss John McGreal is likely to shake up his team again for the Sky Bet League One match against Sunderland.

McGreal made eight changes to the side for Wednesday night’s FA Cup tie at Barrow, where Town slumped to a 2-0 defeat.

Midfielder Sam Morsy was brought on at half-time, and is one of those in contention to return to the starting XI, along with forward Joe Pigott, while fit-again James Norwood could retain his place.

Playmaker Bersant Celina (hamstring) continues to be assessed, while Welsh forward Wes Burns, left-back Hayden Coulson and defender Bailey Clements all continue their own recovery programmes.

Sunderland are monitoring midfielder Lynden Gooch, who went off against Plymouth with a groin problem.

Midfielder Corry Evans has been out with a calf problem following the draw at Shrewsbury and has not featured in the past four league games, but has returned to squad training.

Defender Dennis Cirkin is also stepping up his recovery from a double hernia issue, having not played since the FA Cup defeat by Mansfield at the start of November.

Full-back Denver Hume is closing in on a first-team return following the ankle injury which has sidelined him from the end of October.