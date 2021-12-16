Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ipswich set for another shake-up as John McGreal targets Sunderland scalp

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 2:39 pm
Ipswich interim manager John McGreal made sweeping changes for the midweek FA Cup defeat at Barrow (John Walton/PA)
Ipswich interim manager John McGreal made sweeping changes for the midweek FA Cup defeat at Barrow (John Walton/PA)

Ipswich interim boss John McGreal is likely to shake up his team again for the Sky Bet League One match against Sunderland.

McGreal made eight changes to the side for Wednesday night’s FA Cup tie at Barrow, where Town slumped to a 2-0 defeat.

Midfielder Sam Morsy was brought on at half-time, and is one of those in contention to return to the starting XI, along with forward Joe Pigott, while fit-again James Norwood could retain his place.

Playmaker Bersant Celina (hamstring) continues to be assessed, while Welsh forward Wes Burns, left-back Hayden Coulson and defender Bailey Clements all continue their own recovery programmes.

Sunderland are monitoring midfielder Lynden Gooch, who went off against Plymouth with a groin problem.

Midfielder Corry Evans has been out with a calf problem following the draw at Shrewsbury and has not featured in the past four league games, but has returned to squad training.

Defender Dennis Cirkin is also stepping up his recovery from a double hernia issue, having not played since the FA Cup defeat by Mansfield at the start of November.

Full-back Denver Hume is closing in on a first-team return following the ankle injury which has sidelined him from the end of October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal