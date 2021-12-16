Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cambridge waiting on Wes Hoolahan ahead of Rotherham test

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 3:17 pm
Wes Hoolahan has a hamstring issue (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wes Hoolahan has a hamstring issue (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Wes Hoolahan is a doubt for Cambridge’s clash with League One leaders Rotherham.

The veteran midfielder missed last weekend’s defeat at Charlton with a hamstring issue and will be assessed.

Shilow Tracey also remains a worry with an ankle injury that kept him out at the Valley while Lloyd Jones is still struggling with a groin problem.

The U’s travelled to the Millers just four weeks ago, but lost 3-1.

Paul Warne’s side have kicked on since then and extended their unbeaten run to 20 games in all competitions.

Mickel Miller is unlikely to feature at the Abbey with a sore groin that he has been managing for the last few weeks.

Wes Harding has recovered from a non-Covid related illness while Chiedozie Ogbene has been protected in training this week, but is fit.

Warne has revealed that several of his first-team staff have got coronavirus but it had not extended to the playing squad as of Thursday.

