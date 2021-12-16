Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum McManaman misses out for Tranmere through suspension

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 3:23 pm
Tranmere’s Callum McManaman is suspended against Leyton Orient (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tranmere's Callum McManaman is suspended against Leyton Orient (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tranmere are missing suspended midfielder Callum McManaman for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient.

McManaman was sent off for a two-footed tackle in last Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Exeter despite only arriving into the pitch as a second-half substitute 10 minutes earlier.

Striker Paul Glatzel and defender Nat Knight-Percival are both struggling with hamstring injuries and have been ruled out.

They are each facing a minimum of two weeks out, potentially ruling them out of the entire festive schedule.

Orient are hoping midfielder Hector Kyprianou will return from a hamstring injury.

Kyprianou was ruled out of the 2-1 defeat by Crawley after feeling the muscle tighten during the warm-up, but the damage is not serious.

Forward Paul Smyth could make his first appearance since November 23 after missing the last five game with an unspecified injury.

Midfielder Callum Reilly is a longer-term absentee and will definitely miss out.

