Ross County boss Malky Mackay backs club’s stewarding following pitch invasion

An error occurred. Please try again.

Malky Mackay gave strong backing to Ross County’s stewards after two of them were injured in the pitch invasion which followed Celtic’s last-gasp winner on Wednesday night.

A cordon of stewards and police behind the goal accommodating the bulk of the Hoops fans in Dingwall was breached by ecstatic supporters when Anthony Ralston sealed a 2-1 cinch Premiership win in the seventh minute of added time.

Speaking at the stadium the following afternoon, County manager Mackay made a case for the preventative measures the Highland club took to prevent such an occurrence.

“I thought Ross County stewarding and staff did everything they could in the circumstances,” he said.

“It is disappointing obviously that one steward ended up down stairs and another one with a broken wrist.

“So that’s not great, considering they are trying to do their job. That is something that has maybe got to be looked at.

“I know that in terms of the SPFL, the club is then spoken to about these things.

“It would be an interesting one as to what is supposed to happen there because there was plenty yellow jackets standing in front of that stand.

“So if people decide to, en masse, come out of it, I really don’t know what it is you are supposed to do about that.

“I don’t know where that goes or what the effect of this is going to be but, genuinely, Ross County staff were absolutely trying their best.

“There is a pre-ops meeting that goes on with clubs, the ground was properly stewarded for the amount of people who were here, in fact, overloaded at this end (visiting stand) obviously.

“If 3,000 decide to run out of a stand I don’t know what you are supposed to do about that.”

Police Scotland is liaising with County following “incidents of disorder” at the game.

A spokesperson said: “One man aged 32 has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at court at a later date. Enquiries are ongoing.”