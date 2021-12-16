Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay backs club’s stewarding following pitch invasion

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 3:33 pm
Supporters ended up on the pitch after the winner (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay gave strong backing to Ross County’s stewards after two of them were injured in the pitch invasion which followed Celtic’s last-gasp winner on Wednesday night.

A cordon of stewards and police behind the goal accommodating the bulk of the Hoops fans in Dingwall was breached by ecstatic supporters when Anthony Ralston sealed a 2-1 cinch Premiership win in the seventh minute of added time.

Speaking at the stadium the following afternoon, County manager Mackay made a case for the preventative measures the Highland club took to prevent such an occurrence.

“I thought Ross County stewarding and staff did everything they could in the circumstances,” he said.

“It is disappointing obviously that one steward ended up down stairs and another one with a broken wrist.

“So that’s not great, considering they are trying to do their job. That is something that has maybe got to be looked at.

“I know that in terms of the SPFL, the club is then spoken to about these things.

“It would be an interesting one as to what is supposed to happen there because there was plenty yellow jackets standing in front of that stand.

“So if people decide to, en masse, come out of it, I really don’t know what it is you are supposed to do about that.

“I don’t know where that goes or what the effect of this is going to be but, genuinely, Ross County staff were absolutely trying their best.

“There is a pre-ops meeting that goes on with clubs, the ground was properly stewarded for the amount of people who were here, in fact, overloaded at this end (visiting stand) obviously.

“If 3,000 decide to run out of a stand I don’t know what you are supposed to do about that.”

Police Scotland is liaising with County following “incidents of disorder” at the game.

A spokesperson said: “One man aged 32 has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at court at a later date. Enquiries are ongoing.”

