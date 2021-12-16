Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski set to return for Blackburn

An error occurred. Please try again.

Blackburn expect to have goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski available for Saturday’s clash with Birmingham.

The number one has not featured for Rovers since suffering a stomach injury at the end of last month, with Aynsley Pears stepping in.

The 23-year-old is yet to concede a goal in his two and a bit matches, giving boss Tony Mowbray a difficult decision to make.

Ryan Nyambe, Scott Wharton and Bradley Johnson should all be available but Mowbray cited Covid-19 issues as a concern ahead of the match.

Birmingham have only one active case – youngster Nico Gordon, who is already sidelined through injury.

The Blues will be boosted by the return of Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner after suspensions of three and four games, respectively.

Maxime Colin is also available after two months out with an Achilles problem but may not be risked from the start.

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong is a long-term absentee.