Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Loosehead Ellis Genge will return to Bristol from Leicester next season

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 4:53 pm
Ellis Genge is joining Bristol next summer (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Ellis Genge is joining Bristol next summer (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Bristol have confirmed the signing of Ellis Genge after the England prop told Leicester he would be leaving at the end of the season.

Genge re-joins his home town club where he launched his professional career in 2013 before departing for Welford Road three years later, first on loan and then in a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old loosehead will link up with England front-row colleague Kyle Sinckler at Ashton Gate in the summer.

“I’m so proud of my roots in Bristol and what the city means to me and my family,” Genge said.

“I have close relationships at the Bears and I’ve got unfinished business here, so it’s important for me to be able to come back and represent Bristol and play my role in the community.”

“I want to pay tribute to Leicester Tigers and everybody who made my time there so special.

“It’s an unbelievable club and I’ve grown as a player and a person. I can’t express how grateful I am to all my team-mates and the coaches and fans at Welford Road.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal