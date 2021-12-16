Shrewsbury duo Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ryan Bowman to face late fitness tests

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shrewsbury will give fitness tests to Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Ryan Bowman ahead of the visit of Cheltenham in Sky Bet League One.

Captain Ebanks-Landell has been out for the past two games with a hamstring problem while forward Bowman missed Saturday’s defeat at Doncaster with a calf injury.

Midfielder David Davis is back in contention after completing a four-match suspension for his sending off against Sunderland.

Defender Aaron Pierre remains on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Cheltenham are still without captain Will Boyle through injury.

Manager Michael Duff had hoped the defender would be back in contention but the game comes just too soon.

Defender Chris Hussey is expected to be cleared to play after being substituted following a blow to the head in last weekend’s draw against Cheltenham.

Midfielders Conor Thomas and Taylor Perry are not yet ready to return.