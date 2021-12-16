Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray fully committed to next week’s Battle of the Brits tournament

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 5:29 pm
Andy Murray defeated Dan Evans in Abu Dhabi and is due to play in Scotland next week (Adam Davy/PA)
Andy Murray is committed to playing at the Battle of the Brits event in Aberdeen next week if it goes ahead.

The exhibition tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, the brainchild of his brother Jamie, will pit the leading male players from Scotland against their English counterparts.

But the rapid rise in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant has put large-scale events once more in doubt.

Murray missed out on a long-awaited return to the Australian Open last year because of an untimely bout of coronavirus but the 34-year-old is still planning to head to Scotland.

Speaking after a 6-3 6-2 victory over English number one Dan Evans at the exhibition Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Murray said: “As far as I’m aware it’s still going ahead but obviously it changes daily as to what the guidance is and what is and isn’t allowed.

“Certainly it’s very concerning what’s happening at home just now, the number of cases. It’s rising unbelievably quickly. There’s lots of people that I know that have had the virus recently or have just caught it, which was not really the case with the first couple of waves.

“If they change the guidelines and fans are not allowed then that’s obviously a decision that my brother and the people organising the event would have to take.

“The last information we were given was I think yesterday morning that the event was still going ahead. There’s different protocols in place now in terms of testing and limitations on the people you can bring with you. Things are obviously changing all the time just now so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Plans for a big Murray family Christmas in Scotland have been cancelled and the former world number one will instead spend the period at home in Surrey with wife Kim, their four children and Kim’s parents.

He is also hoping to get the booster jab before travelling to Australia on December 27 or 28.

Results in exhibition events should be taken with a pinch of salt but Murray was certainly impressive against Evans, who was a late replacement and was off the pace, looking sharp and moving well to set up a semi-final against Rafael Nadal on Friday.

Murray is spending a trial period with German coach Jan De Witt having split from long-time advisor Jamie Delgado last week.

Murray said of De Witt, who has previously coached French duo Gael Monfils and Gilles Simon among others: “We’ve spent six days together, which obviously is not a lot.

“Here is an opportunity to play some matches and see how he goes about strategy and preparing for matches, and also debrief afterwards. So far it’s been good.”

The split from Delgado came about after he was offered the chance to coach Canadian Denis Shapovalov, and Murray said: “I think that’s a great opportunity. I hope he does well.

“I was just looking for something a bit different. The next few years are the last few years of my career and I want to make sure I have the team around me that I want and believes they can get me to where I want to get to.”

Murray has not played Nadal since 2016, and this will be the Spaniard’s first match following a lengthy lay-off with a foot injury.

“I didn’t know whether I was going to get the opportunity to play matches like that again,” said Murray. “Rafa’s someone that I’ve had some great battles with at some of the biggest tournaments in the world. It’ll be great. Hopefully we can put on a good performance for a couple of old guys.”

