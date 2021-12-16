Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Derek Chisora tapes mouth and opts to play music in bizarre press conference

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 5:49 pm
Dereck Chisora faces Joseph Parker in Manchester this weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Derek Chisora opted to play music rather than speak at the final press conference ahead of his rematch against Joseph Parker in Manchester.

The press conference started late, with Chisora the last to arrive at the top table – and doing so holding a speaker from which Prince’s Purple Rain was blasting out.

The 37-year-old Briton proceeded to fist-bump his promoter Eddie Hearn and show a middle finger to Parker’s promoter David Higgins.

When subsequently addressed by Hearn, Chisora pulled down his face covering to reveal tape over his mouth displaying the words ‘Eddie pay me to talk’.

And he then returned to the music when Hearn, having spoken to Parker, attempted to ask Chisora about Saturday’s heavyweight rematch at the AO Arena, this time putting on Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

That playing out for just over a minute – with Hearn singing along and Parker looking baffled – brought the press conference to a bizarre conclusion.

Following a low-key face off between the fighters, Chisora did then speak to reporters, and told the PA news agency: “I didn’t want to talk. I don’t know why it confused him (Parker) – I didn’t want to talk.”

When Parker was asked what he made of Chisora’s antics, the New Zealander said: “I don’t really know how to take how he approached the press conference.

“It’s a bit different, not hearing from him. I’m not sure whether he was trying to upset me, or upset the whole press conference, I’m not sure.

“It doesn’t really bother me what he does, because I have a focus on what we are trying to do, myself and Andy (Lee, his trainer) and the team, and going into this fight we’ve done everything right. So whatever he does, whatever he brings, however he’s prepared, we’re ready for him.”

Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) won the pair’s initial fight at the same venue in March via a split decision, after being knocked down by Chisora in the first round.

The 29-year-old former WBO champion said at the top table that Saturday’s bout would be “different to the first, for sure”, adding: “I’m going to probably knock him out between round six and 10.”

Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker believes he will defeat Chisora inside 10 rounds (Nick Potts/PA)

Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) added after the press conference: “I’m so keen, I want to fight. The last fight was good, but this one is going to be much better.

“It’s not revenge, I just want to fight and it’s going to be a good fight.

“I’m going to knock him out in (round) one. I’m coming in fitter and stronger.”

The original clash took place without fans in attendance, and when asked about his excitement for performing in front of a crowd on Saturday, Chisora said: “It’s a bit nerve-wracking as well at the same time, because two years, I haven’t fought in front of anybody, and then suddenly I’ve got 12,000. It’s nerve-wracking.”

