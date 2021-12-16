Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rob Page proud of Wales’ progress in recent years but not resting on laurels

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 8:59 pm
Rob Page is proud of the progress Wales have made in recent years (David Davies/PA)
Rob Page believes Wales should be proud to be among the top-ranked teams in the Nations League and believes it will aid their improvement.

Wales won promotion to League A in the last edition of the competition and Thursday’s draw for the next version put Page’s team in a group alongside Belgium, Holland and Poland.

The Dragons have come a long way in recent years, qualifying for successive European Championships, reaching the semi-finals in 2016 with victory against Belgium en route.

Page said: “I hope all the supporters at home watching it were really, really proud waiting for that League A – the top division. Waiting for the top teams to come out and us being part of that.

“We’ve come a long way in recent years but we are not here by fluke, we deserve to be in this top division.

“If we want to evolve and improve and develop our young players, and our senior players as well, we have to play against the top teams in Europe. And the teams who we have been drawn against and the other top teams in the competition will certainly do that.

“As players, coaches and managers you want to play against the best in Europe and we are certainly doing that against these teams.

“Four or five years ago if you’d said to Wales fans we’d get to the semi-finals of the Euros then they would have said ‘yeah, alright’. But we did it and we’ve used the finance and experience we got from that to build.

“We’ve had two consecutive qualifications for the Euros. We want to keep evolving and keep improving, we don’t want this ‘Will they qualify? won’t they qualify?’. We want to qualify for major tournaments regularly and we want to get into the knock-out stages.

“We did it in 2016 and we did it again last year and we are two games away from hopefully qualifying for a World Cup. If we don’t then we will be very disappointed, but if we do then that won’t surprise a lot of people either.

“So we are in that transitional stage and playing teams of the quality of Belgium, Holland and Poland will mean we keep progressing.”

On renewing their rivalry with Belgium, who Wales also played in their World Cup qualifying group, Page said: “We fully respect the talent and the individuals they have got but we showed against them that we can more than handle that.”

