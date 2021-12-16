Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

‘We believe in our football’ says Celtic’s Anthony Ralston

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 10:33 pm
Anthony Ralston, left, celebrates his late winner (Steve Welsh/PA)
Anthony Ralston, left, celebrates his late winner (Steve Welsh/PA)

Anthony Ralston believes his last-gasp winner for Celtic against Ross County demonstrated the absolute belief that runs through Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Makeshift striker Liel Abada put the injury-ravaged visitors ahead on Wednesday night with a close-range finish but County defender Jack Baldwin levelled as the home side rallied after the break.

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt was sent off by referee Alan Muir in the 80th minute for picking up two yellow cards but the Parkhead side kept pushing through the six minutes Muir added on for the winner and, right at the death, substitute Tom Rogic lifted a cross for right-back Ralston to head in a dramatic winner.

Postecoglou’s side remain four points behind leaders Rangers as they turn their attention to Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian at Hampden Park.

Ralston said: “It is just belief. We always believed through the game. It is instilled in us all that no matter what happens in the game, what circumstances and challenges that we are faced with, that we can overcome it.

“As a team and a collective we always believed that we could win the game and so I felt that we deserved to get the three points.

“We believe in our football. We have a style of football that we play.

“It might not always be pretty, we might have to fight and we have that side to us as well but at the same time we are still playing the style of football that we want to play, even when we go down to 10 men.

“It is credit to the team that under those circumstances that we were still able to come away with the three points.

“It is not easy to go up there and also down to 10 men as well we were forced to change the team around.

“But we won’t make excuses, we still kept on top of the game and dominated and we got the opportunity and took it.

“I have never been involved myself in a last-minute winner.

“Right place, right time, it was a great cross from Tom and I found myself in the right area and I was able to convert it.

“I am  delighted on a personal note but more importantly from a team point of view I helped the team get three points and we continue on a good run and keep going in the right direction.”

Ralston and his team-mates will take that belief and will-to-win to Hampden Park for the first cup final of the season, where they are favourites to beat the Easter Road side.

He said: “It is important that we rest and recover and put our focus on the cup final.

“Everyone involved will want to win and have the belief that we can win so we will be going there confident.

“It is a special occasion for the club. It is the first chance of the season to win something so we will be going there ready to go.

“It is important that we go into every game with the same mentality and try to win.”

