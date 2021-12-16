Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea out of Women’s Champions League following 4-0 defeat at Wolfsburg

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 10:43 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 11:13 pm
Swen Pf’rtner
Swen Pf’rtner

Chelsea crashed out of the Women’s Champions League as they slumped to a dismal 4-0 loss in their final Group A game at Wolfsburg on Thursday.

Last year’s runners-up needed only to avoid defeat to advance to the knockout stages but produced a surprisingly below-par performance.

The heavy reverse, coupled with Juventus’ 4-0 victory over Servette, saw them slip to third in the table.

Wolfsburg, Juve and Chelsea all finished level on 11 points but it was the Germans, after Svenja Huth and Tabea Wassmuth scored two apiece in an impressive display at the AOK Stadium, who leapt to the top.

Pernille Harder had an early chance for the Blues as she burst into penalty area and shot over but the English side, without Ann-Katrin Berger and Drew Spence after positive coronavirus tests, were soon on the back foot.

Wolfsburg played as if they had nothing to lose and captain Huth forced a save from Zecira Musovic before Lena Oberdorf shot narrowly wide. Felicitas Rauch also made Musovic save.

The opening goal came after 16 minutes. Musovic managed to parry a ball across the box by Shanice Van de Sanden but Huth snapped up the rebound.

Svenja Huth (centre) struck twice in the first half for Wolfsburg
Svenja Huth (centre) struck twice in the first half for Wolfsburg (Swen Pf’rtner/AP/Press Association Images)

The hosts doubled their lead seven minutes later as Wassmuth broke down the left and crossed for Huth to tuck in at the far post.

Chelsea tried to find a response and Sam Kerr hit the bar before Harder tested Almuth Schult.

Manager Emma Hayes made a change before the break and sent on Ji So-yun, who immediately forced another save from Schult.

There was no way back for Chelsea with Tabea Wassmuth scoring twice in the second half
There was no way back for Chelsea with Tabea Wassmuth scoring twice in the second half (Swen Pf’rtner/AP/Press Association Images)

Chelsea’s hopes of getting back into the game suffered a blow early in the second half when skipper Magdalena Eriksson was forced off injured.

The visitors did not give up and threw players forward in search of goals but they were caught out on the hour as Huth teed up Wassmuth for Wolfsburg’s third.

Aniek Nouwen hit the woodwork with a looping header for Chelsea but there was no way back and Wassmuth wrapped up the scoring with a ferocious strike after 78 minutes.

