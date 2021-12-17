Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2012: England end wait for series success in India

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 6:01 am
England’s Ian Bell hit an unbeaten century in Nagpur. (Gareth Copley/PA)
England’s Ian Bell hit an unbeaten century in Nagpur. (Gareth Copley/PA)

England completed their first series victory in India for 27 years on this day in 2012.

Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell both hit centuries on the final day in Nagpur as the tourists secured a draw to win the series 2-1.

Trott scored 143 and Bell 116 not out as England came from behind to win in India while debutant and current captain Joe Root added an unbeaten 20.

They lost in Ahmedabad before winning in Mumbai and Kolkata.

England finished 356 runs ahead on 352 for four and stumps were drawn early with no win for either side likely.

It was only the fourth time in history England had won in India and it was the first time since David Gower’s tourists were victorious in 1984-85.

Bell and Trott, both of Warwickshire, hit their highest Test scores of the year and lifted England from 94 for three on the fourth day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal