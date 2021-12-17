Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England to play Nations League clash against Italy behind closed doors

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 10:13 am
England’s reunion with Italy will be behind closed doors (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s reunion with Italy will be behind closed doors (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England’s reunion with Italy in the Nations League will be played behind closed doors as punishment for the disorder that marred the Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate’s men suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat to the Azzurri in July, when Wembley witnessed chaotic and ugly scenes before, during and after the showpiece.

A number of ticketless supporters forced their way in and UEFA announced in October that the Three Lions would play their next home competition match behind closed doors as punishment.

European football’s governing body has now confirmed that the ban will be served when Italy return to England on June 11 after the Euro 2020 finalists were drawn in the same Nations League group.

Germany and Hungary complete Group A3, which Southgate’s side will also kick-off in an empty stadium as the latter start a two-match stadium ban for homophobic and racist behaviour at Euro 2020.

But that sanction did not apply for England’s World Cup qualifier in Budapest in September as it was a FIFA competition, with Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham subjected to racist abuse .

The Hungarian federation was ordered to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, and fined 200,000 Swiss francs (just under £160,000) over that racist abuse.

England’s trip to Hungary on June 4 is followed by a group game in Germany on June 7, before hosting the Azzurri on June 11 in front of empty stands.

Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands during October's World Cup qualifier at Wembley
Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands during October’s World Cup qualifier at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

The relevant authorities will be on alert three days later when fans return as Hungary visit in the final match of June’s four-game Nations League schedule.

Hungarian fans clashed with police at Wembley in October after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for a racially-aggravated public order offence in relation to comments directed at a steward.

Their supporters were banned by FIFA from one away match as a result of their conduct, with the Hungarian federation also fined 75,000 Swiss francs (just over £60,000).

England complete their Nations League campaign in September, when Southgate leads the side to Italy before Germany head to Wembley for a mouth-watering conclusion to Group A3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal