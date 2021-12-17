Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum O’Dowda an injury doubt as Bristol City prepare to face Huddersfield

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 10:29 am
Callum O’Dowda is a major doubt for Bristol City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Callum O'Dowda is a major doubt for Bristol City (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Callum O’Dowda is a doubt for Bristol City’s Championship clash with Huddersfield.

The winger has a tight groin and may well be rested to keep him fit for the rest of the festive period.

Alex Scott went off early in the draw with Hull last weekend after cramping but has recovered while Nathan Baker sat out that clash through concussion protocols.

Andy King will again be unavailable against his former club as he continues his recovery from hamstring surgery but the midfielder has been pencilled in for a return on Boxing Day.

Huddersfield will be without Rolando Aarons.

The winger suffered a knee injury last week and the Terriers are waiting for news from a specialist on how long his absence will be.

Danel Sinani is available again after recovering from coronavirus and completing a week of training.

Pipa is back in training following groin surgery but not yet ready to be considered for the first team while captain Jonathan Hogg and Alex Vallejo (both knee) also remain sidelined.

